World Technology

France's ANYWAVES to supply antennas for Pixxel's satellite

By IANS
Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) France-based satellite antenna maker ANYWAVES on Tuesday said that it will supply S-band TT&C antenna for the microsatellite built by the India’s Syzygy Space Technologies Pvt Ltd, commonly known as Pixxel.

According to the ANYWAVES, it got an order for two flight models of its S-band TT&C antenna.

“They will equip a microsatellite planned to be put into the orbit by Pixxel in late 2021,” ANYWAVES said in a statement.

“Optimised for platforms’ telemetry and telecommand, these antennas have space heritage and will be used to pilot the satellite, send instructions and ensure the platform’s proper functioning,” the statement added.

Pixxel’s satellites used for earth-imaging aim to provide global coverage every 24 hours enabling organisations around the globe to detect, monitor and predict global phenomena in near real time, added ANYWAVES.

–IANS

