Freecharge launches 'Pay Later' for its customers

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Digital payments platform Freecharge on Tuesday launched the “Pay Later” service that facilitates customers to make payments through a single click for their small-ticket purchases.

The expenses get aggregated for a month and customers can pay at the end of the month, seamlessly.

“We have launched this product to increase engagement of our users by providing them a seamless payment product backed by a credit limit,” Siddharth Mehta, CEO, Freecharge, said in a statement.

“The facility enables our customers to pay for their small-ticket purchases both online and offline with mobile being the form factor, rather than cash or cards,” Mehta added.

Pay Later can be utilised on both Freecharge’s platform as well as on a network of 10,000+ merchants, both online and offline.

Using Pay Later, customers can pay their electricity bills, recharge their mobiles, order food, medicines, grocery online, etc. without the need for any card.A

Unlike other digital payment options, Pay Later does not require remembering or saving card numbers, loading wallet or any OTP approvals. All the payments can be done through a secure one-click process.

“With the rapid digitisation happening across the board seamless and hassle-free payment experience is a very important feature from a customer point of view,” Mehta said.

