Fujifilm launches new mirrorless camera in India

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Wednesday launched ‘Fujifilm GFX 50S II’ as the latest addition to the GFX Series of mirrorless digital cameras in the Indian market for Rs 379,999 (body).

“At Fujifilm, our mission is continued evolution and innovations in the field of imaging. With the entry of the globally launched GFX 50S II, we surely see the tilting curve in the world of photography to a sharper edge. The launch is a testament to our never-ending commitment of evolving ever changing possibilities of innovation for the users in the world of photography,” Fujifilm India Managing Director Koji Wada said in a statement.

The GFX50S II packs the 51.4MP large-format sensor. The camera also comes in a compact form factor, weighing only 900g.

The resulting image reproduces deep tonality and texture from shadows to highlights, and delivers image clarity with minimal noise even when taken in low light, the company claims.

In addition to the camera, the company also unveiled the price of the Fujinon GF35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR lens.

Fujinon GF35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR lens is a compact as well as lightweight large-format zoom lens. The GF35-70 mm weighs just 390g and has the filter thread size of 62mm.

–IANS

wh/vd