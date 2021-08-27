Future Galaxy Z Fold may come with a roll out display: Report

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold3 along with Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable smartphones and now, a new patent has claimed that the South Korean smartphone maker is working on another Galaxy Z Fold model that could feature a roll out display.

According to LetsGoDigital, the patent arrives with various product sketches and resembles the Galaxy Z Fold3 that has an inward folding design with a large primary screen.

- Advertisement -

Though the design is similar to the Galaxy Z Fold3 but its extendable roll out display makes it clearly distinct from any foldable phone out in the market right now.

Samsung has also patented a new Galaxy smartphone with a futuristic-looking transparent display.

- Advertisement -

The company filed the patent with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) and the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office).

The patent describes the technology that is needed to make a transparent smartphone and can even be used in other electronic gadgets as well, including TVs, monitors, laptops and gaming consoles.

- Advertisement -

The device seen in the patent has narrow bezels and a large transparent screen and an OLED panel is apparently used.

Samsung earlier patented a device that depicts a status indicator on the punch-hole camera. The status indicator around the camera is in various shapes like square, ovaloid and even circular.

–IANS

wh/rs