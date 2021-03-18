ADVERTISEMENT
Gaganyaan crew module cable harness checkout system delivered

By Glamsham Bureau
Chennai, March 18 (IANS) City-based Data Patterns (India) Pvt Ltd on Thursday said it has supplied the cable harness health checkout systems for Gaganyaan — India’s human space mission — crew module.

The health checks of wiring harnesses such as high voltage insulation, continuity, isolation, current carrying capacity and other electrical parameters play a vital role in the safety of the crew module.

Data Patterns with its long association with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has supplied the 14,000 point count down checkout system for the second launch pad, upgraded the launch vehicle tracking radars, supplied the X-Band and C-Band weather radars.

“Almost all the electronics of the launch vehicle (rocket) are checked out using Data Patterns’ indigenous test system solutions. With the guidance of ISRO, Data Patterns is also regularly building avionics packages for both launch vehicles and satellites,” the company said.

India’s maiden human space flight with four astronauts is planned between 2022-23, Data Patterns said.

Data Patterns took up the challenge of delivering the system within the shortest time of 4 months, well ahead of its typical schedule of 12 months, considering the project requirements and importance of Gaganyaan.

The ceremony for handing over the cable harness check out system took place on March 17, 2021 at Data Patterns Siruseri facility to K. Xavier Raja, Deputy Director, Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) in the presence of S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, HSFC, R Hutton, Project Director and Sudhir Shukla, Division Head.

HSFC is the lead centre involved in developing human rated launch vehicle, environmental control and life support system, crew escape system, deceleration system, crew selection, training and development of human centric products utilising expertise of ISRO centres and other research labs.

–IANS

vj/in

