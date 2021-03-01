Galaxy Buds Live boosts sound, auto-switching

ADVERTISEMENT

Seoul, March 1 (IANS) Samsung has started updating its Galaxy Buds Live with features to enhance sound and auto-switching.

The new firmware at 2.2MB in size is currently seeding in South Korea but users in other regions will get it in the coming days as well, reports GSMArena.

The new update will now allow users to adjust the sound balance for each earbud based on their preference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bean-shaped earbuds can now automatically switch between Galaxy phones and tablets running the latest One UI 3.1 software.

For example, if you are watching a movie while connected to a tablet and get a call on your phone, the audio output will automatically switch to your phone to let you attend it and once the call is over, media playback via the tablet will resume.

In addition, users now get the hearing aid feature which amplifies outside sounds for those suffering from hearing loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another new addition is the Buds control menu inside the Bluetooth settings.

Samsung earlier released a new software update for its Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earphones that brings improvements to active noise cancellation and ambient sound modes, among other changes.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

wh/na