ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Galaxy M12 breaks 1st day sales record for Samsung on Amazon

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Samsung announced on Saturday that its Galaxy M12 smartphone has become the top ranking smartphone on Amazon’s bestselling list on the opening day of its India debut.

According to the company, Galaxy M12 became the top selling smartphone within the first 48 hours of sales, including prime early access.

“Galaxy M12, the successor to Galaxy M11 (2020) and Galaxy M21 (2020), also created a new first day sales record for Samsung in its category. On the first day of sales, Galaxy M12 sold 3.65 times as compared to Galaxy M02s, which was launched in January 2021,” the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Galaxy M12 comes in two variants — the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999, and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model will set you back by Rs 13,499. There is a limited period Rs 1,000 cashback offer for ICICI Bank credit and debit card customers across Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select retail stores.

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at up to 128GB.

ADVERTISEMENT

The device runs on Android-based One UI Core OS and supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots.

It has a quad camera setup on the back that comprises a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone also houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

It packs a 6,000mAh battery and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

wh/arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article3 in 5 adult report adverse childhood experiences in Canada
Next articleJaaved Jaaferi: 'Boogie Woogie' was original concept, didn't copy foreign show
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Indian spacetech startups take baby steps befor big leap

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Nishant AroraNew Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Hoping that the country would soon become a manufacturing hub of space assets, Prime Minister Narendra...
Read more
Technology

US FTC slaps $2M fine on Amazon work from home scammer

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 20 (IANS) The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has permanently banned an alleged work-from-home scammer from selling or promoting business opportunities,...
Read more
Technology

Android trojan posing as Clubhouse can steal data from 450 apps

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Cyber security researchers on Friday discovered a malicious Android version of the invitation-only audio chat app Clubhouse that...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Jaaved Jaaferi: 'Boogie Woogie' was original concept, didn't copy foreign show

Galaxy M12 breaks 1st day sales record for Samsung on Amazon

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Samsung announced on Saturday that its Galaxy M12 smartphone has become the top ranking smartphone on Amazon's bestselling...

3 in 5 adult report adverse childhood experiences in Canada

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Toronto, March 20 (IANS) Roughly three in every five Canadian adults aged 45 to 85 have been exposed to childhood abuse, neglect, intimate...

Covid in pregnancy linked to adverse outcomes for mother, baby

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Toronto, March 20 (IANS) Infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome SARS-CoV-2 in pregnancy is associated with preeclampsia, stillbirth, preterm birth and other adverse...

US appeals WTO panel report on S Korea over tariffs

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Geneva, March 20 (IANS) The US has appealed a World Trade Organisation's panel report in favour of Seoul over Washington's high tariffs on...

Pariva Pranati thanks family on International Day of Happiness

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) On the occasion of International Day of Happiness, on Saturday, actress Pariva Pranati says her family is the biggest...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates