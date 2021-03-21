Galaxy M12 breaks 1st day sales record for Samsung on Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Samsung announced on Saturday that its Galaxy M12 smartphone has become the top ranking smartphone on Amazon’s bestselling list on the opening day of its India debut.

According to the company, Galaxy M12 became the top selling smartphone within the first 48 hours of sales, including prime early access.

“Galaxy M12, the successor to Galaxy M11 (2020) and Galaxy M21 (2020), also created a new first day sales record for Samsung in its category. On the first day of sales, Galaxy M12 sold 3.65 times as compared to Galaxy M02s, which was launched in January 2021,” the company said in a statement.



The Galaxy M12 comes in two variants — the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999, and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model will set you back by Rs 13,499. There is a limited period Rs 1,000 cashback offer for ICICI Bank credit and debit card customers across Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select retail stores.

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at up to 128GB.



The device runs on Android-based One UI Core OS and supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots.

It has a quad camera setup on the back that comprises a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone also houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

It packs a 6,000mAh battery and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.



–IANS

wh/arm