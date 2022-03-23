Galaxy M33 5G with 6000mAh battery to launch in India soon

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, March 23 (IASN) Samsung is planning to launch Galaxy M33 5G, its latest M series smartphone in India as early as the first week of April, industry sources told IANS on Wednesday.

The M33 5G will be Samsung’s first M series device to launch in India in 2022. Galaxy M33 5G is also likely to be the most powerful M series phone to launch in 2022 yet.

- Advertisement -

Galaxy M33 5G is rumoured to be powered by 5nm Octa-Core processor for a smooth mobile experience. The smartphone will likely sport a massive 6000mAh battery, sources added.

Galaxy M33 5G is tipped to be priced aggressively under Rs 20,000, strengthening Samsung’s mid-segment portfolio in the country.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, Samsung launched its new smartphone Galaxy M52 5G in the Indian market.

Galaxy M52 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The mid-range device ships with Android 11 out of the box.

- Advertisement -

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of optics, there is a 64MP triple rear camera setup paired with a 12MP secondary sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

–IANS

wh/dpb