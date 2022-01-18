Galaxy S21 FE gets January security patch as its first-ever update

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has started receiving the January security patch in some Asian markets along with the US as its very first update.

According to GizmoChina, the update is for the unlocked variant of the Galaxy S21 FE and carries firmware version G990U1UEU2BUL8. It doesn’t bring anything new to the table other than the January security patch.

The update fixes a loophole in Android 12 that allowed third-party applications with shell access to change the colours and dimensions of certain system elements.

In terms of specifications, a 6.4-inch Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate and AI-based blue light control.

Powered by 5nm Exynos 2100 Processor and 4500mAh battery, Galaxy S21 FE 5G ensures high speed and unstoppable performance.

It comes with wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W super-fast charging.

The IP68 rating makes the smartphone dust and water resistant, said the company.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

–IANS

wh/shb/