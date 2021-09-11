Galaxy S22 Ultra to support continuous zoom 3x and 10x cameras: Report

- Advertisement -

Seoul, Sep 11 (IANS) Samsung is planning to launch its next premium flagship Galaxy S22 as well as S22+, and now a new report has claimed that the S22 Ultra will come with two zoom lenses with a variable focal length — the first starting at 3x, the second at 10x.

There will be a small upgrade to the sensors in the two telephoto cameras. The new model will use two 12 MP sensors with 1.22 um pixels and both cameras will feature Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), reports GSMArena.

The main camera will be the same, it will feature a 108 MP sensor with 0.8 um pixels. The upcoming series will enter mass production in November this year.

The smartphones in the lineup will be available for purchase from January 2022 and all the models in the series are expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset.

Previous rumours suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to continue the dual 10MP telephoto camera setup on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. One of the lenses will be a periscope lens that will offer 10x optical zoom.

Galaxy S22+ is expected to be equipped with a 4500 mAh battery. In terms of software, Galaxy S22 will be pre-installed with OneUI 4.x based on Android 12.

–IANS

wh/arm