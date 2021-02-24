ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

GameStop CFO steps down after Reddit driven rally

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 24 (IANS) Video game retailer GameStop has announced that Jim Bell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has resigned, after recent wild swings in GameStops stock triggered by retail traders on Reddit.

However, the company said in its SEC filing that Bell’s resignation was not because of any disagreement with the company “on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices, including accounting principles and practices”.

Bell will leave the company on March 26 and GameStop has announced a “succession plan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

GameStop stock fell about 5 per cent to $42.75 in extended trading after the announcement late on Tuesday.

“The company thanks Mr. Bell for his significant contributions and leadership, including his efforts over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic,” GameStop said in a statement.

The company has initiated a search for a permanent CFO with the capabilities and qualifications to help accelerate GameStop’s transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

If a permanent replacement is not in place at the time of Bell’s departure, GameStop intends to appoint Diana Jajeh, who is currently Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, to the role of interim Chief Financial Officer.

CNBC reports, citing sources, that while Bell’s exit was unrelated to the recent wild swings in GameStop’s stock spurred by retail traders on the Reddit social media site, “his departure was initiated by the company”.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGoogle Maps gets full-fledged dark mode on Android
Next articleTwitter CEO Dorsey’s Square firm invests $170M in Bitcoin
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Australia, Qatar withdraw from Copa America

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Buenos Aires, Feb 24 (IANS) Australia and Qatar have withdrawn from this year's Copa America due to a clash with 2022 Asian World...
Read more
Sports

Giroud stunner gives Chelsea advantage against Atletico

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bucharest, Feb 24 (IANS) Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie to take...
Read more
Sports

Cricket South Africa launches community app for fans

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Johannesburg, Feb 23 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday launched an exciting new digital community application dedicated for fans from South Africa and...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Samsung begins production of power-efficient SSD for data centres

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Seoul, Feb 24 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday it has started mass-production of a power-efficient solid state drive (SSD) for data centres...

Google to lower in-app commission rate in S Korea

LinkedIn suffers over 2 hour long global outage, up now

LG to allow other brands to use its smart TV platform

Twitter CEO Dorsey’s Square firm invests $170M in Bitcoin

Google Maps gets full-fledged dark mode on Android

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021