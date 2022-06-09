Garmin unveils premium fitness band in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) With an aim to woo Indian consumers, Garmin on Thursday launched a new premium fitness band — vivosmart 5 — that is said to offer up to 7 days of battery life.

Priced at Rs 14,990, the fitness band comes in black and mint colour options. It will be available on both online and offline channels from June 10.

“We are happy to introduce the vivosmart 5 to our users in India. It is easy to use and offers important health essentials information with a beautiful design,” Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, said in a statement.

“It is a fitness band that is made for users who prefer an active lifestyle and take charge of their health and wellness. Its sleek minimalistic design makes the device light which is an important factor especially when you use it for tracking your sleep,” Rizvi added.

The vivosmart 5 is built for comfort which is an important factor for sleep tracking. It also tracks all the basics while users are on the move such as steps, calories burned, and intensity minutes.

The fitness band has a rounded band designed to fit around the curves of the wrist.

It features a brighter display that offers 66 per cent more screen space with larger text and an easy-to-use touchscreen and button interface compared to its predecessor. There are also interchangeable bands, which are very easy to change.

The company has also claimed that the fitness band houses a battery life of up to 7 days.

