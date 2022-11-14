Gartner India IT spending to grow 2.6% in 2023: Report

Kochi, Nov 14 (IANS) Gartner India IT spending is expected to increase 2.6 per cent in 2023 despite the rising tensions of global inflation and the weakening rupee, a report showed on Monday.

According to the latest forecast by Gartner, Indian businesses will continue to increase their spending in key segments of information technology next year.

“Inflation has not impacted enterprise spending on technology globally, and India is no exception to this trend,” said Arup Roy, VP Analyst at Gartner.

“Depending upon the maturity level of the digital enterprise, the spending context may be different for different businesses, but overall technology spending will continue to be on the rise in 2023,” he added.

Moreover, end-user spending on public cloud in India is forecast to grow 27 per cent in 2023. Except for data centre systems and devices, all the other segments of IT spending will experience growth in India in 2023, according to the report.

“As Indian organisations advance in their digital initiatives and maturity, they will need to elevate their cybersecurity focus or face severe business risk. Also, paucity of good quality digital talent and technology/management skills will continue to be some of the top challenges that CIOs in India face in 2023,” said Roy.

In India, CIOs (chief information officers) will have to think very creatively about how they find talent, where they find it, and how they use it, the report added.

–IANS

shs/pgh