ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Garuda Aerospace drones to be deployed in Chamoli rescue op

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

B0y Venkatachari Jagannathan

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) Drone-as-a-Service company Garuda Aerospace will deploy three drones in rescue and relief operations spearheaded by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in relation to the Nanda Devi Deluge in Uttarakhands Chamoli District, said a top company official.

“We were approached by NDRF to deploy three drones in the rescue and relief operations at Uttarakhand’s Chamoli disaster,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Managing Director of city-based Garuda Aerospace, told IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the company will deploy three types of drones to support the NDRF’s rescue and relief measures.

Jayaprakash said one drone will be for video surveillance to assess the extent of damage caused and relaying real time information to ground forces. It will also provide information on the trapped workers of NTPC who were building a power plant there.

The other two drones will be used for stringing cables and for delivery of food and emergency supplies, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stringing drone will lay cables from one point to another to transfer materials while the drone for delivery of food and emergency supplies can lift up to 20kg, Jayaprakash said.

“The delivery drones were used during Covid pandemic for spraying disinfectants and also for spraying pesticides during anti-locust operations,” he said.

“Our team of three drones and four pilots are already in Dehradun and will be airlifted by the NDRF to Joshimath to start drone operations soon,” Jayaprakash said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the video surveillance drone will provide live high definition transmission and will have flash lights to be used in tunnels or dark areas.

–IANS

vj/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleOnePlus co-founder's Nothing raises $15M in Google-led funding
Next articleFrance's ANYWAVES to supply antennas for Pixxel's satellite
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Semi-urban areas drive Indian apps gain 40% market share

IANS - 0
Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) The ban on hundreds of Chinese apps helped domestic apps leverage the opportunity especially in the second half of...
Read more
Technology

Apple Watch can help spot Covid-19 symptoms: Study

IANS - 0
New York, Feb 9 (IANS) It seems the Apple Watch that you wear can help detect even Covid-19 as researchers have found that...
Read more
Technology

Cure.fit acquires fitness facilities aggregator Fitternity

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Homegrown health and wellness platform Cure.fit on Tuesday said it has acquired fitness facilities aggregator Fitternity for an...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Hate speech, frauds up for Indian online users: Microsoft

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Despite improving its tally on online civility in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, India has seen a significant...

France's ANYWAVES to supply antennas for Pixxel's satellite

OnePlus co-founder's Nothing raises $15M in Google-led funding

OnePlus co-founder's Nothing raises $15M in Alphabet-led funding (Ld)

Huawei CEO wants to speak to Biden, reset of relations with...

ML technique could aid mental health diagnoses: Study

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021