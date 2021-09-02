Genesis to launch only electric models from 2025

- Advertisement -

Seoul, Sep 2 (IANS) Hyundai Motor Group’s independent Genesis brand said on Thursday that it will launch only hydrogen fuel cell or battery-powered vehicles from 2025 in line with its rival carmakers’ electrification push.

The Genesis brand will complete its lineup with eight hydrogen and battery models by 2030 and aims to sell 400,000 units a year in global markets, the group said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

The lineup is currently composed of the GV80 and GV70 SUVS, as well as the G90, G80, electrified G80 and G70 sedans, reports Yonhap news agency.

The brand has recently unveiled the GV60 EV, which is based on the group’s own Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which is also adopted for the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6.

- Advertisement -

The GV60 is the second Genesis EV model, following the introduction of the electrified G80. But unlike the G80, the GV60 is only available with the E-GMP powertrain.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

wh/ksk/