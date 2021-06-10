Gionee unveils 3 new smartwatches in India

Adv.

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) With an aim to offer unique health, fitness and trendy feature, Gionee on Thursday launched three new smartwatches for Indian consumers.

The new watches — Stylfit GSW6, GSW7 and GSW8 — are priced at Rs 6,099, Rs 2,099 and Rs 8,099, respectively.

The watches come loaded with efficient health trackers including an SPO2 monitor, real-time heart rate monitor, calorie meter, sleep quality tracker and other stunning features.

“Being healthy and fit has become more consequential than ever before,” Pardeep Jain, Managing Director, JIPL that manages Gionee in India, said in a statement.

“In recent times people have started considering smart wearables as an integral part of the modern lifestyle giving the much-needed boost to India’s promising smart wearable market amid the pandemic,” Jain added.

Stylfit GSW8 boasts dedicated Bluetooth for calling and music. The device has an impressive built-in speaker and a microphone to talk through the watch when you get a phone call.

It also comes with unique health and fitness features such as a heart rate monitor, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep monitor, pedometer, calorie counter and more.

The smartwatch also supports multi-sport modes such as outdoor run, outdoor walk, indoor run, indoor walk, hiking, stair stepper, outdoor cycle, stationary bike, elliptical, rowing machine and a lot more.

Stylfit GSW6 is feature-rich and power-packed with dedicated Bluetooth for calling and music.

The device has an impressive built-in speaker and a microphone to make calling smarter than ever and take a seamless music experience to the next level.

With this, one can measure blood oxygen saturation level in real-time, monitor heart rate along with other health features such as sleep monitor, pedometer, calorie counter, etc.

GSW7 is an all-rounder fitness companion. Right from SpO2 monitor to heart rate monitor, it has everything to keep a constant health check and ensure a fit lifestyle, the company said.

The devices are also compatible with Android Version 4.4 or above; iOS version 9.0 or above.

