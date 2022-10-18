Gizmore unveils affordable made-in-India 'Glow Luxe' smartwatch

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Home grown smart accessories brand Gizmore on Tuesday expanded its smartwatch lineup with the new flagship AMOLED smartwatch — the Gizmore Glow Luxe.

The smartwatch, which comes in leather and steel straps, is available offline, on Flipkart and Gizmore’s official website at Rs 3,499.

“We have been committed to providing world-class products to our users. With Gizmore Glow Luxe, users will not only get a smartwatch that has a premium design but also helps them maintain a healthier lifestyle,” Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Director of Gizmore, said in a statement.

“The smartwatch is equipped with a plethora of health and wellness features like a body temperature sensor which is a must-have features these days, 24×7 heart rate measurement, menstrual tracking, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and more than 100 sports modes,” Kalirona added.

The smartwatch comes with a stunning 1.32-inch circular Full touch HD AMOLED display with 500 nits of peak brightness with a 390×390 pix resolution display, ensuring that users can see everything in detail in the brightest of environments.

The display is enclosed in a Zync-Alloy casing, which not only enhances the premium look and feel of the Glow Luxe but offers a sturdy as well as lightweight build. There is also IP67 water resistance on the Glow Luxe for enhanced protection, which allows users to step out easily in the rain or wear the smartwatch while playing their favourite sport.

Along with a 15-day battery backup, it comes with Bluetooth calling that can be used from the dial. Key features like privacy lock options, a direct menu and sports mode access make it one of the most user-friendly products in the market.

The user can also easily browse and listen to music on the watch. It also features Voice Assistant features to support Google Assistant and Siri. Users also have the option to completely customise the smartwatch their way, as they have the opportunity to choose from over 200 watch faces.

Gizmore launched GIZFIT Glow in September 2022, its first smartwatch with an Always on AMOLED display. The launch of Glow Luxe is an extension of the Glow brand in the market.

