Global PC shipments hit 341 mn units in 2021, largest since 2012

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Despite chip shortage and supply chain constraints, global PC shipments (desktops, notebooks and workstations) reached 341 million units in 2021 — 15 per cent higher than 2020 and the largest shipment total since 2012, a new report showed on Wednesday.

In the fourth quarter (Q4), shipments exceeded 90 million for the second year in a row. The latest Canalys data shows that worldwide shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations grew 1 per cent (on-year) to 92 million units in Q4 over 91 million a year ago.

- Advertisement -

The industry saw strong revenue gains, with the total value of Q4 shipments estimated at $70 billion, an annual increase of 11 per cent over Q4 2020.

For the full year, revenue passed $250 billion in 2021 against $220 billion in 2020, up 15 per cent, highlighting the seismic transformation in the industry.

- Advertisement -

“For the market to post double-digit growth over an impressive 2020, despite the constant cloud of supply constraints, speaks volumes about how strong PC demand has been over the last 12 months,” said Ishan Dutt, senior analyst at Canalys.

Notebooks and mobile workstations continued to lead the charge, with shipments of these devices growing 16 per cent in 2021 to reach 275 million units.

- Advertisement -

Desktop and desktop workstation shipments increased 7 per cent in 2021 to reach 66 million units.

Lenovo took first place in the PC market in Q4 with total shipments of 21.7 million units, an annual decline of 6.5 per cent.

It was also the biggest shipping vendor for full-year 2021, hitting a record 82.1 million units.

HP ranked second, with Q4 shipments of 18.7 million units helping it reach 74.1 million units in 2021.

Third-placed Dell posted a stellar growth of 8.9 per cent in Q4 to reach 17.2 million units and increased its market share by over 1 per cent. Dell ended the year with total shipments of 59.3 million units.

Apple and Acer rounded out the top five for both Q4 and the full year, posting shipments of 29 million and 24.4 million units in 2021, respectively.

“We will see revenue growth in the industry from spending on premium PCs, monitors, accessories and other technology products that enable us to work from anywhere, collaborate around the world and remain ultra-productive,” said Canalys principal analyst Rushabh Doshi.

–IANS

na/svn/bg