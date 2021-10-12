HomeWorldTechnology

Gmail suffers outage in India

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Google’s free email service Gmail is reportedly down in some parts of India on Tuesday as users were unable to send or receive emails.

According to Down Detector, 68 per cent users reported that they are facing issues in website, 18 per cent reported server connection and 14 per cent mentioned about login issue.

Users in India and in some other countries went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access Gmail.

“I am not able to send or receive mails, is Gmail down,” one use said.

“I guess, again Gmail is not working, or I’m the only user who is facing issue,” mentioned another user.

Currently, Google has not responded to users.

–IANS

wh/ksk/

