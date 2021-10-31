HomeWorldTechnology

Google adding 4 new Stadia Pro games in Nov

By Glamsham Bureau
San Francisco, Oct 31 (IANS) Google is expanding the library of Stadia games by adding four Stadia Pro games for November.

November 1 will see the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with “new to Stadia Pro” Saints Row IV.

There is also Hundred Days — Winemaking Simulator ($24.99), DIRT 5 (presumably the base $59.99 edition), and Kemono Heroes ($14.99).

Google also confirmed that it is planning to launch more than 100 games to the Stadia store for its players in 2021.

In addition, Stadia is adding support for free trials to games and it doesn’t even require a Stadia account.

Google Stadia has opened up the ability to get a 30-minute free trial to its exclusive title Hello Engineer. This option allows players to try out the title without a paid Stadia Pro subscription.

Once the free trial starts, players have access to the full game with the Stadia sidebar showing a countdown timer for how long the trial lasts.

–IANS

wh/dpb

