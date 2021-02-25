ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Google adding new Stadia Pro games for March 2021

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Google is adding new games led by PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector and PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle to Stadia next month for Stadia Pro members.

According to 9to5Googe, March 1 will see all four come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with Only on Stadia game PixelJunk Raiders.

PixelJunk Raiders is the standout title and is exclusive to the streaming platform. Developed by Q-Games, the colorful adventure game will see you trying to save the alien world of Tantal.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle is another Stadia exclusive, although it couldn’t be more different from PixelJunk Raiders.

Meanwhile, AVICII Invector is launching straight into Pro as a “cosmic musical adventure” that sees a universe of light and sound.

Recently, Google confirmed that it is planning to launch more than 100 games to the Stadia store for its players in 2021.

Google, apart from revealing the number of games coming to Stadia this year also revealed the games that will be coming to the Stadia store in the coming weeks and months.

–IANS

wh/in

