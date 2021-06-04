Google apologises for hurting Kannada sentiments on Search

Adv.

Bengaluru, June 3 (IANS) Facing a controversy after a Google Search with the keywords “ugliest language in India” showed “Kannada” in the results, Google India said on Thursday that it is not the reflection of the company, as it apologised for misunderstanding and hurting any sentiments.

The Search result sparked an outrage among the netizens earlier in the day, with the Karnataka government threatening to issue a legal notice to the company.

“Search isn’t always perfect. Sometimes, the way content is described on the Internet can yield surprising results to specific queries,” a Google India spokesperson told IANS in a statement.

“We know this is not ideal, but we take swift corrective action when we are made aware of an issue and are continually working to improve our algorithms. Naturally, these are not reflective of the opinions of Google, and we apologise for the misunderstanding and hurting any sentiments,” the company spokesperson added.

Minister for Kannada, Culture and Forest in Karnataka, Aravind Limbavali, took to Twitter on Thursday and highlighted the controversy, demanding an apology from Google.

“Kannada language has a history of its own, having come into existence as many as 2,500 years ago! It has been the pride of Kannadigas all through these two-and-a-half millennia. If Kannada is now called ugliest language in India, it is merely an attempt by Google to insult this pride of Kannadigas,” he said in the tweet.

The Search algorithm issue has been rectified now.

–IANS

