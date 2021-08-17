Google Cloud hires Bhanumurthy Ballapuram in key role

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Google Cloud on Tuesday announced to appoint Bhanumurthy Ballapuram as the Vice President for Customer Experience, JAPAC.

Ballapuram will report to global Vice President for Customer Experience, John Jester, who is based in the US, the company said in a statement.

“Bhanumurthy will partner with our regional leadership – including Karan Bajwa for APAC and Tomoyuki Hirate for Japan – to further our commitment to the success of our customers and continue to advance Google Cloud’s enterprise momentum in the market,” it said.

An NIT Warangal and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Bhanumurthy joins Google Cloud from Wipro where he served as President and COO.

He has more than 25 years of experience in senior management roles in the high-growth IT services industry, serving Global Fortune 500 customers.

Google Cloud has hired some key industry people in recent months in India, including former AWS veteran Bikram Singh Bedi as Managing Director, Google Cloud India.

As digital transformation picks up speed amid the pandemic in India, Google last month launched its second Cloud region in the country — in Delhi-NCR and close to the government quarters — to further serve businesses of all sizes especially the public sector.

The tech giant said that it has made the new Cloud region compliant with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in the country and has started the process to get it certified as well, like its first Cloud region in Mumbai that was launched in 2017.

Google Cloud in February achieved a full Cloud Service Provider (CSP) empanelment after completing an audit from the MeitY.

The empanelment has enabled the Indian public sector to deploy their workloads on Google Cloud, including government agencies at the Central and state level, and PSUs across sectors like power, transportation, oil & gas and public finance, etc.

–IANS

na/