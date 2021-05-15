Adv.
Adv.
WorldTechnology

Google fights to protect work status for immigrants' spouses in US

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

San Francisco, May 15 (IANS) Google has filed a legal brief with over 40 companies including Apple, Amazon, Twitter and Microsoft to protect a work authorisation programme that allows the spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in the US.

The earlier Donald Trump administration had proposed to end the issuing of work authorisation (H-4 EAD) for certain spouses of high-skilled talent who came to the US on H-1B visas as part of his anti-immigration policy.

US President Joe Biden has already permitted dependents of H-1B visa holders to continue working in the country. The development is expected to provide relief to over 1 lakh Indian nationals who had moved to the US along with their spouses for work.

Adv.

Google said in a statement late on Friday that to support this important programme, “we are leading an amicus brief with over 40 companies and organisations to preserve and protect the H-4 EAD programme.”

“This builds on an amicus brief we recently joined in support of a lawsuit filed by the American Immigration Lawyers Association to expedite the delayed processing time of H-4 work authorisations,” said Catherine Lacavera, VP, Legal at Google.

The H-4 EAD programme also provides work authorisation to H-4 visa-holders — more than 90 per cent of whom are women.

Adv.

H-4 visas are reserved for the spouses of people with H-1B status.

“As an immigrant myself, I have been the beneficiary of a welcoming America and I hope we can ensure that same welcome for future immigrants by preserving the H-4 EAD programme,” said Lacavera.

“Ending this programme would hurt families and undercut the US economy at a critical moment,” she added.

Adv.

Google said that a fair immigration system is necessary to preserve America’s laudable history of welcoming people from different places and to fuel a virtuous cycle of innovation.

“Unfortunately, an impending court case is putting both at risk at the most inopportune moment,” it added.

–IANS

na/

Adv.
Previous articleCourt dismisses Facebook bid to block EU data sharing ruling
Next articleTwitter asks users to protect its ad dollars in iOS 14.5 prompt
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates