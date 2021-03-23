ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Google fixes crashing issues with apps on Android devices (Ld)

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Google on Tuesday said it has resolved the issue with WebView that caused some apps on Android to crash for users globally including in India.

“We have resolved the issue with WebView that caused some apps on Android to crash for some users. Updating Android System WebView and Google Chrome via Google Play should now resolve the issue,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier, some Android users faced crashing issues with apps on their Android devices, and Google said it was working on a fix.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update, detailing when we expect to resolve the problem,” Google had said in an earlier update.

“Affected users can use the desktop Gmail Web interface instead of the Gmail Android app,” the company advised.

Samsung also acknowledged the issue and suggested a solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please remove the Webview Update and then restart the phone,” Samsung tweeted from its US support Twitter account.

The issue is apparently owing to a system component called Android System WebView that lets Android apps display web content.

Affected users reported that the Gmail app on Android crashed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here are the steps: Go settings > apps > tap the three dots in the top right corner > show system apps > search for Android System WebView > select Uninstall updates,” Samsung posted.

–IANS

wh/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIISc researchers develop new, faster way to detect TB
Next articleAmika Shail cast as naive village belle in new web series
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO sells F19 Pro phones worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days

Strong smartphone biz helps Xiaomi log solid growth in 2020

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hong Kong, March 24 (IANS) Xiaomi on Wednesday reported a robust performance driven by its smartphone business last year, with a total revenue...

Dream Sports closes $400M funding round

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Dream Sports, a homegrown company that owns brands such as fantasy sports platform Dream11, FanCode, and DreamX, on Wednesday...

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced that it will cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for over 2...

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates