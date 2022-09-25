scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

Google Home to detect your presence via Nest speakers

By Glamsham Bureau

San Francisco, Sep 25 (IANS) In a bid to enhance user experience, tech giant Google is bringing an improved presence sensing feature as it has announced that its Google Home can now use Nest speakers to detect users’ presence.

Users can enable presence sensing in the Google Home app for Android and iOS by visiting the Features section in the settings, reports Engadget.

“Improved presence sensing on Nest devices? Yes, please,” the company wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.

“Now, when you opt-in to the feature, your Nest speakers and displays can better detect your presence via voice or touch and automate actions based on whether you’re home or not,” it added.

According to the report, Home’s optional presence sensing feature can now use interactions with Nest speakers and smart displays to help detect activity in your abode, letting it perform automated actions.

If users talk to their Nest Audio or tap Nest Hub, for instance, Google may know to turn the lights on. Second-generation Nest Hubs can also use their Soli radar sensor to tell when users are close, the report said.

–IANS

vc/svn/

Previous articleNetflix Edition of 'Oxenfree' game available for its users for free
Next articleIndia claim bronze on debut at women's International Tent Pegging Championship
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Nikki Tamboli

Hina Khan

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Malavika Mohanan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US