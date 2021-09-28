Google India invites applications for 6th batch of Accelerator programme

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Google on Tuesday announced to invite applications for the sixth cohort of its star-tup accelerator programme in India that will nurture about 20 start-ups.

Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) India is a three-month, free mentorship and support programme for start-ups to utilise the cutting-edge technology to build for India and the world. Over the past few years, GFSA India has successfully worked with over 96 start-ups.

“For the 6th batch, the applications are open until October 20, and we will select 15-20 start-ups that are building India-first products for the world to join. The Accelerator will continue to run as a fully digital programme through the Covid season,” Farish C.V., Programme Manager, Google for Start-ups Accelerator, India, wrote in a blogpost.

With Class 6, the tech giant will focus on supporting solutions that drive scalable impact, scale globally, and are built on innovative approaches using Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and data in healthcare, education, finance, enterprise and other spaces such as agritech, media and entertainment, and gaming.

The company had, in August, announced the names of 16 start-ups for its fifth class from eight different cities across India covering verticals like HealthTech, FinTech, content with 43 per cent representation by women founders.

–IANS

