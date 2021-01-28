Google India simplifies Play Store rules for games people play on apps

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Google India on Thursday said it is simplifying the policies around gamified loyalty programmes and features in the country, that are based on a qualified monetary transaction in the app and offer prizes of cash or other real-world value.

Last year, Google pulled the Paytm app from the Play Store for not complying with its gambling policies and had a face-off with Zomato and Swiggy for running cashback-based IPL games.

The tech giant said that app developers in India are actively building uniquely Indian features and services.

“One example is the use of mini games, quizzes and other gamification techniques to delight users and convert them into loyal customers. These experiences are often launched during important festivals and sporting events, and getting it right within the specific time window is critically important,” Google India said in a statement.

For example, the policy provides updated guidance on the use of features such as a spin-the-wheel experience, a guessing game, or a 1:1 points redemption to drive loyalty.

The update aims to provide more clarity on policy requirements for loyalty programme disclosures and features, and is designed to safeguard users and optimize the developer experience.

”While we do not allow Real Money Gambling apps on the Play Store in India, we remain committed to engaging with industry and government bodies as they deliberate on measures that will best support this industry,” the company noted.

In addition, the search engine giant also launched a web resource called ‘How Google Play Works’ — a repository of useful information and best practices to enable developers to continue delivering innovative and secure apps and games to people around the world.

It also contains India-specific details on programmes that local developers can leverage to find success and scale.

For users, this site helps to demystify key aspects of the Google Play platform and explains how user security and protection remains at the heart of everything we do.

“We are committed to enabling a trusted ecosystem and being responsive to the needs of India’s entrepreneurs as they build innovative and engaging experiences for consumers around the world,” the company added.

–IANS

