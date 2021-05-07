Google is turning on two-factor authentication by default

Adv.

San Francisco, May 7 (IANS) To secure users from online security threats, Google is reportedly enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) on Google accounts by default for users.

Users who have set up 2FA will be asked to confirm the right person is signing in to an account by tapping a prompt on their phone.

“At Google, keeping you safe online is our top priority, so we continuously invest in new tools and features to keep your personal information safe, including your passwords,” Mark Risher, Director of Product Management, Identity and User Security, Google, said in a blogpost.

Adv.

The company said it will soon start switching on 2FA for everyone automatically, as long as their Google account is set up in the right way, Engadget reported.

Users can check whether that’s the case for them through the Google account Security Checkup. Users will also have the option to opt-out.

This is an expansion of an authentication feature Google has had for a while. It might ask users to confirm their identity with an Android prompt or through the Smart Lock, Gmail or Google app on iPhone, as long as you’re signed in to the same account.

Adv.

Tapping a prompt is certainly easier than having to punch in a code and Google says it’s more secure than other 2FA methods, the report said.

Although this only works for Google accounts, it’s highly recommended to turn on two-factor authentication on every account that supports it.

In a blog post, Google noted that it has a secure password manager for Chrome, Android and iOS that can autofill your login details on sites and apps.

Adv.

–IANS

vc/sdr/