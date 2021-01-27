Google makes 'BeyondCorp Enterprise' available for enterprises

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) In a bid to further enable innovation in security for enterprises as bad actors get more sophisticated, Google has announced the general availability of its comprehensive zero trust product offering called BeyondCorp Enterprise.

BeyondCorp is a technology suite Google uses internally to protect its applications, data, and users.

“BeyondCorp Enterprise brings this modern, proven technology to organizations so they can get started on their own zero trust journey,” Sunil Potti, VP/GM, Google Cloud Security, said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The ‘BeyondCorp Enterprise’ solution delivers three key benefits to customers and partners.

“A scalable, reliable zero trust platform in a secure, agentless architecture, including; continuous and real-time end-to-end protection and provides a solution that’s open and extensible, to support a wide variety of complementary solutions,” Google informed.

“With BeyondCorp Enterprise, we are bringing our proven, scalable platform to customers, meeting their zero trust requirements wherever they are”.

The BeyondCorp Alliance allows customers to leverage existing controls to make adoption easier while adding key functionality and intelligence that enables customers to make better access decisions.

Check Point, Citrix, CrowdStrike, Jamf, Lookout, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec (a division of Broadcom), Tanium and VMware are members of the Alliance.

“BeyondCorp Enterprise customers will be able to seamlessly leverage the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to deliver complete protection through verified access control to their business data and applications and secure their assets and users from the sophisticated tactics of cyber adversaries, including lateral movement,” explained Matthew Polly, VP WW Alliances, Channels, and Business Development at CrowdStrike.

Dan Quintas, Sr. Director of Product Management at VMware said: “Google’s commitment to security is clear and in today’s environment, device access policies are a key piece of the zero trust framework”.

