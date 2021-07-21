Google Maps to help users avoid crowded travel in 100 countries

Adv.

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Google has expanded the number of cities where Maps offers information about public transport crowding, and would provide transit crowdedness predictions for over 10,000 transit agencies in 100 countries around the world.

Google Maps will also provide more information about your past trips.

Available to all Android users, you can now use the Trips tab to transport yourself back in time, Google said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Whether you’re staying close to home or taking a trip, use the Covid layer to see how cases are trending in an area. You can also access quick links to trusted local resources so you’ll know at a glance if there are specific guidelines or restrictions you need to follow,” said Wanda X. Plore, Head of Safe Exploration, Google Maps.

One can avoid crowds with live busyness information on Maps.

“Before you go, search for your destination on Google Maps, then scroll down on the Business Profile to see how busy a place typically is or how busy it is right now. With busyness information, you’ll know instantly you’re about to face a long line or a big crowd and can adjust your plans accordingly,” Google explained.

The company is also adding new features to Maps’ Timeline section on Android.

A new “Insights” tab shows trends about the amount of time and distance you’ve spent using different transport methods and the places you’ve visited.

There’s another “Trips” tab that gathers together places visited.

