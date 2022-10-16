Google Pixel 7 Pro's display drains its battery in full brightness: Report

San Francisco, Oct 16 (IANS) Tech giant Google’s recently launched Pixel 7 Pro display is severely draining its battery when used at full brightness, media reports say.

According to XDA Developers, while testing the device, they noticed that its display consumes a lot of power as the brightness increases to maximum. It was found that the phone’s battery dropped by 10 per cent after just 15 minutes of screen time, reports GizmoChina.

The report stated that the power consumption of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is between 3.5 and 4 Watts at 600 nits. But at the max brightness of 1500 nits, it goes up to a massive 6W, resulting in a significant battery drain.

The report said the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra uses 4W at 1000 nits of brightness, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro consumes 4W of power at around 800 nits.

This indicates that the problem is only with the Pixel 7 Pro. There doesn’t seem to be a similar issue with the vanilla Pixel 7.

As per the report, using the phone indoors and at a low brightness will likely not cause such battery drain. Users may only notice it while using the device at higher brightness for a longer time, the report said.

Google can easily fix this problem with an update if it is a software issue. However, it will not be possible to make the panel more efficient if the problem lies in the device’s hardware, it added.

–IANS

vc/uk