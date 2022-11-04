scorecardresearch
Google Play Games for PC Beta expands to eight countries

By Glamsham Bureau

San Francisco, Nov 3 (IANS) Google has expanded its Play Games for PC feature under an open beta to users in eight countries — Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore and the US.

Earlier, the preview was only made available in Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, reports 9To5Google.

Through the Windows application that Google developed, more than 85 Android games are accessible globally, which was around 50 before.

“Players participating in the beta have expressed excitement at being able to seamlessly play their favourite games across their phones, tablets, Chromebooks and PCs,” the company was quoted as saying in the report.

Earlier this year, the company announced that Google Play Games would come to PCs as a beta experience to a limited number of players.

“We continue our rollout to make Google Play Games beta available for download to all players in Australia,” said Arjun Dayal, Director of Product, Google Play Games.

The catalog included many of the most popular mobile games in the world such as Summoners War, Cookie Run: Kingdom, Last Fortress: Underground, and Slam Dunk.

“Players that participated in the beta had expressed excitement at being able to seamlessly play their favourite games across their phones, tablets, Chromebooks and PCs,” said the company.

–IANS

aj/svn/

