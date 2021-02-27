ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Google pledges $5M to address disparities in Covid vaccinations

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 27 (IANS) Data shows that Covid-19 affects people of colour at much higher rates and Google has doubled down on its efforts to address the compounding racial and social inequities of this pandemic.

According to Jacquelline Fuller, President, google.org, the company is committing $5 million in grants to organisations addressing racial and geographic disparities in Covid-19 vaccinations.

“About 71 per cent of Black Americans and 61 per cent of Hispanic Americans know someone who has died or been hospitalised from the virus compared to 48 per cent of white Americans,” Fuller said in a statement on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data also shows that Black Americans are getting vaccinated at lower rates than their peers.

“At Google.org, we aim to bring the best of Google to support underserved communities,” she said.

Google has already made a $100 million grant and 50,000 pro bono hour commitment to support Covid-19 relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports have shown that 41 per cent of Black-owned businesses — about 440,000 businesses — have shuttered due to Covid-19 compared to 17 per cent of businesses owned by white people.

“To support minority business owners through the pandemic, we’ve supported Common Future with grant funding to provide capital and technical assistance to 2,000 women and minority small-business entrepreneurs in the US,” Fuller informed.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNew tools assess in-hospital death risk of Covid patients
Next articleFrench law forces Apple to add iPhone, Mac repairability scores
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

New tool spots security issues with Covid tracing apps

Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, Feb 27 (IANS) A team of researchers has developed a tool to identify security and privacy risks associated with Covid-19 contact tracing...
Read more
Technology

New tools assess in-hospital death risk of Covid patients

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, Feb 27 (IANS) Researchers, including an Indian-origin, have developed two novel calculators for predicting which patients admitted to the hospital with...
Read more
Technology

Blood tests offer early indicator of severe Covid: Study

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, Feb 27 (IANS) Researchers have reported that a series of biomarkers, or biological signals, associated with white blood cell activation and...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Facebook launches TikTok-like app for creating, sharing raps

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Facebook has doubled down on its efforts to take on the growing Chinese short-video making platform TikTok, this...

Countdown begins for PSLV rocket's one of longest missions

New tool spots security issues with Covid tracing apps

French law forces Apple to add iPhone, Mac repairability scores

New tools assess in-hospital death risk of Covid patients

Blood tests offer early indicator of severe Covid: Study

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021