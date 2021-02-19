ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Google purges 55M policy violating reviews from Maps in 2020

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Google Maps has blocked or removed 55 million policy-violating reviews and nearly three million fake Business Profiles in 2020.

This is 20 million fewer reviews than it removed in 2019 as it saw a drop in the overall number of reviews due to fewer people being out and about during Covid-19.

“We took down more than 960,000 reviews and more than 300,000 Business Profiles that were reported to us by Google Maps users,” Google said in a statement on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said that it reviewed and removed more than 160 million photos and 3.5 million videos from Maps that either violated its policies or were of low quality.

“Our technologies and teams disabled more than 610,000 user accounts after detecting and investigating suspicious or policy-violating behaviour. We stopped more than 3 million attempts by bad actors to verify Business Profiles on Google that didn’t belong to them,” the tech giant informed.

Since Google started accepting contributed content in 2010, more than 970 million people have updated Maps in the form of reviews, photos, ratings and factual information like addresses and business hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also deploy thousands of trained operators and analysts who help with content evaluations that might be difficult for algorithms, such as understanding reviews with local slang,” said Dan Pritchett, Principal Software Engineer, Google Maps.

Google said that as more people share their local knowledge on Maps, it will continue to invest in the policies, technologies and resources needed to make sure information is reliable.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKaran Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Qubool Hai 2.0 is the most anticipated release of 2021
Next articleYouTube removes PewDiePie video attacking top kids’ channel
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Badminton Olympic qualification period extended till June 15

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday announced that it has extended the Olympic qualification period till June...
Read more
Technology

NASA's Perseverance rover lands successfully on Mars (Lead)

IANS - 0
Washington, Feb 19 (IANS) The American space agency, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), has successfully landed its Perseverance rover in a deep...
Read more
Sports

No clarity on IPL 2021 venue as of now: SunRisers mentor VVS Laxman

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) The Indian cricket board is yet to decide on the venue for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) even as...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Indian-American Swati Mohan spearheads NASA rover landing on Red Planet

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) As the world watched the new NASA rover touchdown on the Martian surface, it was Indian American Swati...

YouTube removes PewDiePie video attacking top kids’ channel

NASA's Perseverance rover lands successfully on Mars (Lead)

NASA's Perseverance rover lands successfully on Mars

About 100 companies hit by SolarWinds hack: White House

Irregular sleep schedules linked to depression

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021