Google releases 5th & final Android 12 beta

San Francisco, Sep 9 (IANS) Google has released the fifth and final beta for Pixel phones including the Pixel 5a and several third-party devices.

Android 12 Beta 5 features the “latest fixes and optimizations” that were not included with Beta 4.1.

“You can get Beta 5 today on your Pixel device, including on the Pixel 5a with 5G, by enrolling here for over-the-air updates. If you’re already enrolled, you’ll automatically get the update. You can also try Android 12 Beta 5 on select devices from several of our partners like Sharp. Visit the Android 12 developer site for details,” the company said in a statement.

The official Android 12 release is coming soon, Google says it’s “just a few weeks away” at this point.

“In Android 12, you can now enrich your app’s notification experience by providing animated images in notifications. Also, your app can now enable users to send image messages when they reply to messages from the notification shade,” said Google.

Google earlier announced that with Android 12, people will be able to play the game even before they finish downloading it at speed up by almost two times, from downloading the game on Play store to launching it on your device.

Called ‘play as you download’, the new feature will give more power to Android game developers.

