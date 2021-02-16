ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Google rolls out dark mode for two-factor authentication prompt

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 16 (IANS) Google is rolling out a new update for its two-factor authentication (2FA) prompt on Android, which adds support for dark mode.

Compared to the previous iteration, the new Google Prompt centres the company logo, “Is it you trying to sign in?” title and email address, reports 9to5Google.

While seemingly minor, it improves readability by no longer grouping it with Device, Near, and Time Information, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the “No, it’s not me” and “Yes” buttons now use proper case instead of being all capitalized. Along with a red “X” and green checkmark, this makes for nice visual improvements that also conform to the Material Theme outline style.

According to the report, the new update appears to be rolling out slowly for Android owners and it is available on personal Google accounts, but not for those with Google Workspace accounts.

The change was first spotted in early 2019, but it did not widely launch then and underwent a handful of tweaks since, including moving the buttons higher up on the screen to aid reachability, the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTwitter alarmed as Australia mulls account takeover warrants
Next articleNothing opens up for its community to invest
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Most Indian firms to turn to AI for decision-making by 2023

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Over 40 per cent of consumer-focused AI systems in finance, healthcare, government and other regulated sectors in India...
Drinks, drugs up premature heart disease in youngsters: Study

Drinks, drugs up premature heart disease in youngsters: Study

Unacademy acquires 'future-of-work' platform TapChief

Nothing opens up for its community to invest

Twitter alarmed as Australia mulls account takeover warrants

Kremlin 'interested' in Elon Musk's offer to talk to Putin

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021