Google rolls out dark mode for two-factor authentication prompt

San Francisco, Feb 16 (IANS) Google is rolling out a new update for its two-factor authentication (2FA) prompt on Android, which adds support for dark mode.

Compared to the previous iteration, the new Google Prompt centres the company logo, “Is it you trying to sign in?” title and email address, reports 9to5Google.

While seemingly minor, it improves readability by no longer grouping it with Device, Near, and Time Information, it added.

Meanwhile, the “No, it’s not me” and “Yes” buttons now use proper case instead of being all capitalized. Along with a red “X” and green checkmark, this makes for nice visual improvements that also conform to the Material Theme outline style.

According to the report, the new update appears to be rolling out slowly for Android owners and it is available on personal Google accounts, but not for those with Google Workspace accounts.

The change was first spotted in early 2019, but it did not widely launch then and underwent a handful of tweaks since, including moving the buttons higher up on the screen to aid reachability, the report said.

