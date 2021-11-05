Google testing easier way to search for files in Drive

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Nov 5 (IANS) Tech giant Google is preparing to beta test new search filters in Google Drive, which will hopefully make it easier to find the exact file you are looking for.

Dubbed “search chips,” the feature adds a line of filters to the top of the Drive interface, letting you limit your search by things like file type, last modification date, or which other users are associated with a specific file, The Verge reported on Thursday.

Google Drive already has some search filtering options, but they are relatively basic and hidden in a sub-menu in the search bar, the report said.

In contrast, the new search chips are presented front and centre, and they look set to offer a wider range of filtering options. A similar feature was introduced in Gmail early last year.

For users who would like to try out the new Drive search chips beta, Google is directing interested users toward this sign-up form.

Search chips will eventually be available to all Google Workspace users, including G Suite Basic and Business customers, as per the report.

Recently, Google has announced the general availability of offline viewing for all file types in Google Drive on the web.

The new feature lets you access PDFs, images, Microsoft Office documents and other non-Google files even without an internet connection.

