Google testing Memory for Assistant to save, find everything

By Glamsham Bureau
San Francisco, March 26 (IANS) Google is testing an upgraded feature called Memory that will help its virtual Assistant save and find things like your to-do list, note app, reading list and Pinterest-like collection board, among others.

According to a report in 9to5Google, the feature is currently is being tested with Google employees.

Google describes “Memory” as an “easy, quick way to save and find everything in one place.”

It allows you to save any screen content to Memory, including links to the original source when available.

It will also save objects, posters, or handwritten notes, thoughts and reminders.

While Assistant already has a Memory feature for saving information, the upgrade will help users to save nearly anything.

Memory will then let them search, sort, and revisit everything you’ve saved.

Broadly, Memory can save articles, books, contacts, events, flights, hotels, images, movies, music, notes, photos, places, playlists, products, recipes, reminders, restaurants, screenshots, shipments, TV shows, videos, and websites.

Organised reverse chronologically, Google will show “Older Memories” and those from “Today” as card entries.

Depending on the content, Google will show contextually relevant actions and information like Search flight status, Watch Trailer, Open Chat, Cooking time (for recipes), Track Shipment, and much more, the report said.

–IANS

