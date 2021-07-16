Google to let you instantly delete last 15 minutes of Search history

Adv.

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Google is rolling out a new feature in its Search that will let users instantly delete last 15 minutes of browsing history on mobile.

This feature is available in the Google app for iOS, and is coming to the Android Google app later this year. The tool is not yet available for desktop users.

Currently, with auto-delete controls, one can choose to have Google automatically and continuously delete your Search history, along with other Web & App Activity, from your account after three, 18 or 36 months.

“For new accounts, the default auto-delete option for Web & App Activity is 18 months, but one can always choose to update settings,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Google said that when you’re signed in, you can now choose to require extra verification for My Activity.

“With this setting, you’ll need to provide additional information — like your password or two-factor authentication — before your full history can be viewed,” the company informed.

Google said that it will also proactively notify users if it discovers “that any of these passwords have been compromised and whether you’ve reused them across multiple sites”.

“In addition to keeping your data private and secure, we also work to keep you safe while you’re browsing and searching for information on the web,” the company said.

Google Safe Browsing helps protect over four billion devices every day by showing people warnings when they attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

–IANS

