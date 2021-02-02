Google to use Wikipedia for reliable info on Search results

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) In a bid to help users make informed decisions on it Search platform, Google will now show next to most results a menu icon, that people can tap to learn more about the result or feature and where the information is coming from.

When available, people will see a description of the website from Wikipedia, which provides free, reliable information about tens of millions of sites on the web.

“If it’s a site you haven’t heard of before, that additional information can give you context or peace of mind, especially if you’re looking for something important, like health or financial information,” JK Kearns,

Product Manager, Search, said in a statement on Monday.

Google has rolled out this feature in English in the US on desktop, mobile web and the Google App on Android.

“We hope this makes it easier to learn about the results you see on Google and find the most helpful information for you”.

If a website doesn’t have a Wikipedia description, Google will show you additional context that may be available, such as when Google first indexed the site.

“You’ll also be able to quickly see if your connection to the site is secure based on its use of the HTTPS protocol, which encrypts all data between the website and the browser you’re using, to help you stay safe as you browse the web,” Google said.

–IANS

na/