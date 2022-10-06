Google updates Wear OS apps for upcoming Pixel Watch

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Google has rolled out updates to some main Wear OS apps that are expected to work with Pixel Watch.

The Phone, Fitbit, and Weather apps were being updated ahead of the launch event of the new wearable on Thursday (US time).

A new Weather app has been added for Wear OS 3 smartwatches. The app only displays the weather of the current location of the wearer.

When permission is given, weather data from weather.com, UV index, precipitation, and forecasts for the following eight hours and the following five days are displayed.

A Phone app has also been added to the Google Play Store on Wear OS.

The Phone app on Wear OS makes calling features possible whether its by Bluetooth or standalone.

For better readability, the user interface (UI) has larger icons and bigger text to easily see the name of the caller.

The Fitbit app has been updated with a new UI. There are three main tabs – Discover, Today, and Community, while the Premium tab is removed.

–IANS

aj/na