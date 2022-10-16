Google will label ads as 'sponsored' in mobile search results

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Google has announced to put a “sponsored” tag on ads in mobile search results, in a bid to help users differentiate between paid and organic content.

The company said it now wants the label to be prominent and clear across different types of paid content.

Paid results will now carry a “sponsored” tag in a bold, large text rather than the simple “Ad” tag they had before.

“This new label and its prominent position continues to meet our high standards for being distinguishable from search results and builds on our existing efforts to make information about paid content clear,” said Mona Vajolahi, Group Product Manager, Search.

The search page update is starting to gradually roll out on mobile and will soon come to desktop search results.

Google said it is also adding site names to search results on mobile, so you can easily identify the website that’s associated with each result at a glance.

“We’re also updating the size and shape of the favicon (a website’s logo or icon) that appears in Search, to make it easier to see on the page. We’ll extend these changes to Search ads to increase clarity and advertiser transparency at a glance,” the company informed.

People come to Google to find information from a wide range of sources and formats, from big brands to individual creators, across text, images and video.

The new updates to the search page will provide more information about the sites that people visit.

