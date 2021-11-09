Google's 'Pet Portraits' feature to find art lookalikes for your pet

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Nov 9 (IANS) Google has introduced a new feature called “Pet Portraits,” an exciting new feature for its Arts and Culture app, that allows the ability to search through thousands of paintings to find a look-alike for your pet.

Pet Portraits is a way for your dog, cat, fish, bird, reptile, horse, or rabbit to discover their very own art doubles among tens of thousands of works from partner institutions around the world.

- Advertisement -

“Your animal companion could be matched with ancient Egyptian figurines, vibrant Mexican street art, serene Chinese watercolors, and more,” Michelle Luo, Product Manager, Google Arts & Culture, said in a blogpost.

“Just open the rainbow camera tab in the free Google Arts & Culture app for Android and iOS to get started and find out if your pet’s look-alikes are as fun as some of our favorite animal companions and their matches,” Luo added.

- Advertisement -

The company said that when users take a photo in Pet Portraits, the trained computer vision algorithm recognises where their pet is, crops the image and puts them where they belong — front and center.

Once that is done, a machine learning algorithm matches the pet’s photo with over tens of thousands of artworks from the company’s partners’ collections to find the ones that look most similar.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, Pet Portraits invite users to tap on their result to learn about the stories and artists behind each artwork.

–IANS

vc/vd