GoPro Hero 10 Black likely to come with 'GP2' chip

San Francisco, Sep 12 (IANS) US-based action camera manufacturer GoPro’s Hero 10 Black is likely to come with a new GP2 chip on September 15.

The GP2 chip is reported to offer double the performance compared to its predecessor, improved low light performance with more hardware upgrades, reports GizmoChina.

The Hero 10 Black will come with the same 2.7-inch display as its predecessor with touch functionality. However, the refresh rate of the front display is said to be increased to achieve a more fluid output display.

The action camera would come with an updated stabilisation dubbed HyperSmooth 4.0, marketed as “groundbreaking”.

The HyperSmooth 4.0 would ensure that users can activate the recording anytime without any hassle. The new algorithm would also improve the low light performance during recordings.

The design of Hero 10 Black won’t be much different than the Hero 9 Black, the report said.

The Hero 10 Black will also allow users to extract images of 15.3MP from the 5.3K videos, it added.

The battery remains unchanged at 1720mAh with support for fast charging.

The Hero 9 Black is available in India for Rs 49,500.

The GoPro 9 Black is waterproof up to 10 metres and also supports a single microSD and charges via USB Type-C.

–IANS

vc/vd