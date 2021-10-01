Govt spending drove India's external storage systems market in Q2

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) An increased spending from government and government and manufacturing verticals helped India’s external storage market witness a growth of 14.8 per cent year-over-year (YoY) by vendor revenue, to reach $73.7 million in Q2 2021.

Dell Technologies continued to be the market leader in the external storage systems market with a 26.7 per cent market share by vendor revenue, followed by HPE and NetApp. Hitachi and IBM saw a YoY decline in Q2 2021.

As per International Data Corporation (IDC) data, the April-June quarter witnessed YoY growth in storage spending from the government, and manufacturing verticals, while observing a sharp decline in contribution from BFSI, professional services, and telecommunications verticals during the same period.

“Enterprises are forced to change their existing IT architectures to be adaptive and efficient while securing the workloads. Additionally, workloads are getting distributed to the edge, which is even more complicating things for organisations,” said says Dileep Nadimpalli, Senior Research Manager, Enterprise Infrastructure, IDC India.

“Enterprises are looking for an infrastructure platform which offers complete end-to-end data services along with built-in security features,” he added.

The adoption of All-Flash Arrays (AFA) is evident, contributing 34.4 per cent to the overall external storage systems market in Q2 2021.

HDD arrays saw a strong growth in Q2 2021 due to uptake of backup appliance for data protection needs.

Entry-Level storage systems grew by 65.4 per cent YoY due to increased investments from banking, government, professional services, and manufacturing organisations in Q2 2021.

–IANS

na/