World Technology

Grindr app fined $11.7mn for illegally sharing user information

By IANS
London, Jan 26 (IANS) The Norwegian Data Protection Authority on Tuesday fined US-based Grindr, the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, with $11.7 million for illegally sharing use information with advertisers.

According to The New York Times, Grindr will be fined 100 million Norwegian kroner, or about $11.7 million, by the Norwegian atchdon under the European data protection laws.

“We continually enhance our privacy practices in consideration of evolving privacy laws and regulations, and look forward to entering into a productive dialogue with the Norwegian Data Protection Authority,” Bill Shafton, Grindr’s VP of business and legal affairs, said in a statement to The Verge.

The Norwegian Consumer Council filed three complaints against Grindr last year for sharing personal information, including users’ locations and information about the device they were using, with advertisers.

“The information could potentially indicate someone’s sexual orientation without their consent,” the report said.

Grindr was caught exposing users’ HIV statuses to two other companies in April 2018.

The platform has time till February 15 to comment on the ruling by the Norwegian Data Protection Authority.

Grindr was sold by its Chinese owners to investor group San Vicente Acquisition in March last year.

–IANS

