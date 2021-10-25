'GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition' game to release on Nov 11

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Oct 25 (IANS) Gaming company Rockstar Games has revealed that ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will launch on November 11 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.

The game will be a digital version and the physical version of the ‘The Definitive Edition’ will be released on December 7, reports GizmoChina.

- Advertisement -

The company previously said it is also planning to launch on mobile devices later in 2022.

Rockstar games have shared a short clip of the GTA trilogy game on YouTube. It appears that the graphics in the game are more modern compared to the original graphics.

- Advertisement -

PS5 and Xbox X players can play the game in 4K at 60 frames per second.

The Nintendo Switch version will feature switch-specific controls such as gyro tracking, zoom and pan of the touchscreen camera and menu selection, while the PC version includes support for Nvidia DLSS chipset.

- Advertisement -

According to Rockstar, ‘The Definitive Edition’ will deliver new GTA V-inspired modern controls as well as across-the-board visual enhancements, such as resolution upgrades and a rebuilt lighting system.

Starting November 11, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition’. Players will be able to play ‘GTA III: The Definitive Edition’ on PlayStation, starting December 7.

–IANS

wh/na