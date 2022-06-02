scorecardresearch
Gupshup acquires omnichannel AI customer service platform OneDirect

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Conversational engagement platform Gupshup on Thursday said it has acquired OneDirect, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled, customer service platform, for an undisclosed sum.

OneDirect’s platform has powered over 1 billion conversations for top brands like Indian Railways, Myntra, KFC, Airtel and Indigo Airlines, etc.

“OneDirect, with their proven leadership in helping leading brands transform omni-channel customer service, is a valuable addition to our Conversational Engagement Platform,” said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup.

OneDirect’s platform enables businesses to manage all customer conversations across multiple channels – SMS, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google Business Messenger, RCS, Voice, Email and more — using a simple and unified Agent Dashboard interface.

Businesses can leverage Gupshup’s low-code chatbot automation tools to deflect incoming tickets and frequent customer issues automatically, while freeing up time for agents to handle more complex support queries.

“Gupshup’s advanced AI capabilities combined with Onedirect’s robust customer service and engagement platform will provide businesses the ability to reinvent customer experience”, said Vishrut Chalsani, Co-founder and CEO, OneDirect.

OneDirect’s key investors include Sequoia Capital, American Express and ru-Net.

Gupshup is the leading conversational messaging platform, powering over 7 billion messages per month. It is present in regions like India, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the US.

–IANS

na/

