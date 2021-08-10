Hackers threaten to leak data of Intel, AMD in Gigabyte attack

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Taiwanese hardware company Gigabyte has reportedly suffered a cyber breach, and the hackers are threatening to release more than 112 GB of data that may include confidential documents from chip makers Intel and AMD and American firm Megatrends.

According to a report in The Record, the RansomExx ransomware gang has hit Gigabyte.

“A spokesperson said the incident did not impact production systems. Only a few internal servers at its Taiwanese headquarters have been affected and have now been taken down and isolated,” the report said.

The Taiwanese company is known for its high-performance motherboards.

The message on RansomExx extortion page hosted on a dark web portal reads: “We have downloaded 112 GB (120,971,743,713 bytes) of your files and we are ready to PUBLISH it. Many of them are under NDA (Intel, AMD, American Megatrends)”.

The company was investigating how the hackers breached its systems, stole files, and encrypted local copies.

Bleeping Computer reported that the hackers also include screenshots of documents from Intel, AMD and American Megatrends that are under an NDA.

Megatrends creates firmware for motherboard and computer manufacturers as well as for certain Chromebook manufacturers.

Taiwan’s tech sector has frequently been hit by such attacks in the past few years, like Acer, AdvanTech, Compal, Quanta and Garmin, according to The Record report.

Acer was reportedly hit with an attack by the REvil group.

